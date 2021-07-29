Cherry Creek Arts, Denver Chalk festivals to team up in 2021

The delayed Cherry Creek Arts Festival returns Labor Day weekend at a new location.

Traditionally held Independence Day weekend, the 30th annual Cherry Creek Arts Festival was postponed until Labor Day weekend.

The Cherry Creek Arts Festival will be held at a new location in 2021 at Denver's Cherry Creek Shopping Center in the northwest parking lot near University Boulevard and 1st Avenue from Saturday, Sept. 4 through Monday, Sept. 6.

The Denver Chalk Art Festival started in 2003 and has historically been held in June on the streets of Larimer Square. In 2020, the festival took place in driveways and on sidewalks around Denver.

More than 100 artists will create temporary chalk artworks at the 2021 festival on Sunday, Sept. 5 and Monday, Sept. 6.

"We’ve been waiting to hit the Denver streets again since June of 2019. Watching the joy this craft brings to attendees — and the camaraderie of the artist community coming together — has been sorely missed," said Michel Rieger, Denver Chalk Art Festival artist director.

"Collaborating with CherryArts is a perfect match. We look forward to bringing Denver's most colorful event back through the long-standing tradition of the Cherry Creek Arts Festival."

"CherryArts’ mission is to provide access to art experiences and support art education in Colorado," said Tara Brickell, CherryArts executive director. "As part of that mission, we have a long history of collaborating with arts organizations to further activate the Cherry Creek Arts Festival site, bringing unique and treasured activations to enhance the event."

The 2021 Cherry Creek Arts Festival will have 220 national and international artists, 16 performing artists, a creation station with children’s activities, food and interactive experiences.

"Having the magic of the Denver Chalk Arts Festival onsite this year is an excellent complement to the 220 visual artists booths, allowing visitors to see art and artists in action," said Brickell.

The festival is set to begin Thursday, Sept. 2 with a ticketed 30th Anniversary Kickoff event. Festival Nights take place Sept. 4 and Sept, 5 at the CherryArts stage in the Beer Garden from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

