July's Cherry Creek Arts Festival postponed

The 30th annual festival is moving dates this summer.

DENVER — The annual Cherry Creek Arts Festival is shifting dates in 2021.

The 30th annual festival has been postponed from Independence Day weekend until Labor Day weekend, September 4, 5 and 6.

CherryArts announced Wednesday that the 2021 event will relocate to the creekside area of the Cherry Creek Shopping Center, across First Avenue, directly across from its traditional home in Cherry Creek North.

The move in location will help adhere to safe event practices from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE), including maintaining a safe attendance level through gating and conducting contact tracing.

“While we are all eager to return to in-person events and celebrations, first and foremost, we are focused on ensuring the safety of our community, which includes hundreds of regional and national artists, hundreds of volunteers, our staff, sponsors, vendors and thousands of visitors,” said CherryArts Executive Director and CEO Tara Brickell.

The artists featured at the event will be artists who were juried into the canceled 2020 festival and are committed to returning in September.

"We’re hopeful that the COVID-19 restrictions will be at a lower level in September, allowing us to gather safely," said Brickell. "We look forward to re-envisioning how to come together to support artists and arts education, as we celebrate the 30th anniversary event at the Cherry Creek Shopping Center. The 2021 event will include visual and performing arts and immersive art experiences."

“We welcome the opportunity to help safely bring the community together to continue the long-held tradition of the Cherry Creek Arts Festival,” said Jeramy Burkinshaw, Cherry Creek Shopping Center general manager. “We look forward to celebrating the wonderful lineup of artists and participants and hosting the impressive variety of activities this Labor Day Weekend.”

"We wholeheartedly support the transition of the Cherry Creek Arts Festival to its temporary location at the Cherry Creek Shopping Center for 2021," said Nick LeMasters, president & CEO of the Cherry Creek North Business Improvement District. "Over the past three decades, Cherry Creek North has hosted the Festival which has grown tremendously, become a renowned international art event, and a staple summertime experience for our community. Given the current state of COVID-19 regulations, the change in date and location is the right thing to do.”

Visit cherryarts.org for updated festival information, community initiatives and programs or to donate to support artists and ongoing arts education programming.

