The Cherry Cricket readies to open third Colorado location

The Cherry Cricket has been serving burgers and beer in Cherry Creek for more than 78 years.

LITTLETON, Colo. — A longtime Denver burger joint is preparing to open its third location in Colorado.

The Cherry Cricket said it is putting the finishing touches on its restaurant at 819 W. Littleton Blvd.

The Cherry Cricket has been open in Cherry Creek for more than 78 years and in Denver's Ballpark neighborhood since 2018.

The restaurant said the 6,659-square-foot Littleton location will have about 400 seats, including more than 100 outdoor seats, as well as its signature marquee sign, guest-favorite fish tank and nostalgic design features.

As the Cherry Creek location has had an iconic neon sign, crews installed an equally impressive neon sign in Littleton earlier this month. Construction on the Littleton restaurant began last December.

The Cherry Cricket is starting to hire staff for its Littleton restaurant at CherryCricket.com/careers with the goal of hiring 160 employees.

The Littleton building was constructed in 1967 and has been home to several restaurants, most notably the Crestwood Restaurant for more than 40 years. Many Littleton residents remember celebrating everything from prom to wedding anniversaries at the Crestwood.

To pay homage, the Cherry Cricket team invites Littleton to dig up its favorite photos capturing memories of the Crestwood and email them to

Littleton@CherryCricket.com.

The team will choose their favorite photos to deck the walls of The Cherry Cricket. Every email submission will receive a $5 Cherry Cricket gift card and the owners of selected photos will get a $50 gift card.

"As a restaurant that got its start 78 years ago, it’s important to us at the Cherry Cricket that we pay homage to the history of the community," said Alex Bunn, vice president of brand strategy and growth for the Cherry Cricket.

"We thought displaying photos of good times at The Crestwood would be a fun way to honor the restaurant’s legacy while celebrating a new chapter for this very special location. We hope to continue the tradition of hosting great memories with family and friends. We can’t wait to see the photos that come in."

"It will feel every bit like The Cherry Cricket, but we hope it will bring back memories from the Crestwood, as well," Bunn added. "Our team made deliberate decisions to preserve signature elements like the mansard roof and rock walls. We think the result will be a truly special combination."

The Cherry Cricket has named Samantha Taxin general manager and Eder Martinez head chef of the Littleton restaurant.

"We are thrilled to have Samantha lead the Cherry Cricket Littleton team. She started at the Cricket as a hostess in 2005 and worked her way up to general manager," said Melissa Brooks, Cherry Cricket’s vice president of human resources. "With Samantha’s leadership and enthusiasm, we hope that each of the 160 team members we hire will have the success and longevity that she has had. The excitement is palpable; we had people asking to apply over a year ago!"

The new restaurant was been built by MA Architects and Jordy Construction.

