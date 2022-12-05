Cherry Cricket picks site of 3rd Colorado location

The Cherry Cricket has been serving burgers and beer in Cherry Creek for more than 77 years.

LITTLETON, Colo. — A longtime Denver burger joint will open a third location in Colorado in 2023.

The Cherry Cricket broke ground on a restaurant at 819 W. Littleton Blvd. on Thursday.

The Cherry Cricket has been open in Cherry Creek for more than 77 years and in Denver's Ballpark neighborhood since 2018.

The Littleton building was constructed in 1967 and has been home to several restaurants, most notably the Crestwood Restaurant for more than 40 years. Many Littleton residents remember celebrating everything from prom to wedding anniversaries at the Crestwood.

"The history of the Crestwood is one of the things we love most about this new Cricket," said Alex Bunn, Cherry Cricket's vice president of brand and growth. "We’re all about a great story, so there’s nothing more fun for us than bringing an iconic Littleton location back to life for new generations of Littleton to enjoy."

The restaurant said the 6,659-square-foot Littleton location will have about 400 seats, including more than 100 outdoor seats, as well as its signature marquee sign, guest-favorite fish tank and nostalgic design features.

The restaurant is expected to open in mid-2023.

"When you mention the Cherry Cricket, almost everyone has a story for you that brings a smile to their face," said Ed Cerkovnik co-CEO of Cherry Cricket’s parent company Breckenridge-Wynkoop.

"The Cricket has made a lot of friends over the years, many of whom call Littleton home," Bunn said. "We love being a neighborhood restaurant where people gather to create memories. We’re just excited we’ll get to do more of that in Littleton.

"It will feel every bit like The Cherry Cricket, but we hope it will bring back memories from the Crestwood, as well," Bunn added. "Our team made deliberate decisions to preserve signature elements like the mansard roof and rock walls. We think the result will be a truly special combination."

The new restaurant will be built by MA Architects and Jordy Construction.

