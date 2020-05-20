Loveland Museum cancels 2020 Cherry Pie Celebration

The museum is encouraging loyal patrons of the event to celebrate by serving up a slice of cherry pie from the comfort of their own homes.

LOVELAND, Colo. — The City of Loveland and the Loveland Museum have canceled the 2020 Cherry Pie Celebration scheduled for Saturday, June 27.

The museum said the cancellation is a proactive effort to minimize COVID-19 exposure and due to the current state restrictions on large public gatherings.

“This event has always been a true small-town, feel-good gathering, that many will miss this summer," said Loveland Museum Curator of Education Jenni Dobson. "The health of our volunteers, patrons, staff, and vendors is our top priority. We look forward to celebrating Loveland’s cherry industry heritage with the community in the future."

> Above video: A photo tour of Loveland

Each summer the Cherry Pie Celebration pays tribute to Loveland’s rich cherry history.

According to the Loveland Museum, Loveland boasted the largest cherry orchard to the west of the Mississippi River during the 1920s and was famous for producing over $1 million in cherries ever year.

The annual Cherry Pie Celebration draws a few thousand people each year and over a thousand pieces of cherry pie are served with ice cream. The museum is encouraging loyal patrons of the event to celebrate from the comfort of their own homes by serving up a slice of cherry pie.

For more information and questions, visit the Museum’s website at LovelandMuseumGallery.org.

