Cheyenne Frontier Days announces 2022 concert schedule

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Grab your cowboy boots and hat — the Daddy of 'Em All is just around the corner and Cheyenne Frontier Days (CFD) has announced its 2022 night show schedule.

Jason Aldean will kick off the 126th annual Cheyenne Frontier Days on Friday, July 22.

Country music icons Brooks & Dunn will perform the final night on Saturday, July 30.

Other headliners this summer include Dierks Bentley, Sam Hunt, Parker McCollum, Kid Rock, and Koe Wetzel.

Gabby Barrett, Chancey Williams, Russell Dickerson, Nelly, Night Ranger, Ian Munsick, Brett Kissell, Elvie Shane, and Jelly Roll are also scheduled to perform at Cheyenne Frontier Days in 2022.

Tickets for the Frontier Nights shows go on sale Wednesday, March 16 at CFDRodeo.com.

The 126th annual Cheyenne Frontier Days opens Friday, July 22 and continues through Sunday, July 31.

Cheyenne Frontier Days 2022

Frontier Nights Schedule

Friday, July 22 — Jason Aldean with Gabby Barrett

Saturday, July 23 — Dierks Bentley with Chancey Williams

Sunday, July 24 — Parker McCollum with Ian Munsick & Brett Kissell

Monday, July 25 — Professional Bull Riders

Tuesday, July 26 — Professional Bull Riders

Wednesday, July 27 — Kid Rock with Night Ranger

Thursday, July 28 — Koe Wetzel, Jelly Roll & Nelly

Friday, July 29 — Sam Hunt with Russell Dickerson

Saturday, July 30 — Brooks & Dunn with Elvie Shane

Held the last full week of July, Cheyenne Frontier Days is a huge, 10-day western celebration. The event has been held since 1897 so that Cheyenne can celebrate its Old West roots.

In addition to the world-class Frontier Nights entertainment acts, the event offers the world's largest outdoor rodeo – which draws the top pros who compete for more than $1 million in prize money. A Frontier Days belt buckle is among the most coveted prizes in rodeo.

Our 2022 lineup is HERE! 🎟️ Tickets on sale March 16! Who are you excited to see? pic.twitter.com/rnJ3EZCCC4 — Cheyenne Frontier Days (@CheFrontierDays) March 11, 2022

After being canceled for the first time in its 124-year history, CFD returned in 2021 with a massive concert lineup that included the return of Garth Brooks, Kane Brown, Thomas Rhett, Cody Johnson, Maren Morrison, and Blake Shelton (with Gwen Stefani).

Frontier Days carried on through both world wars and the Great Depression, when tough finances prompted it to become a mostly volunteer-run festival of rodeo, music concerts, parades and other events.

