9Things to do at the 126th Cheyenne Frontier Days

The Daddy of 'em All — which runs July 22 to July 31 — has been held since 1897, celebrating Cheyenne's Old West roots.

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The 126th annual Cheyenne Frontier Days (CFD), a huge, 10-day western celebration, opens Friday, July 22.

More than 140,000 people will visit the Wyoming capital for a packed festival schedule of rodeos, parades, pancake breakfasts, an airshow with the Thunderbirds and concerts with Jason Aldean, Brooks & Dunn, Dierks Bentley, Sam Hunt, Kid Rock and more.

The centerpiece of the celebration is the world's largest outdoor rodeo which draws the top professionals who compete for more than $1 million in prize money.

Here's everything you need to know about the 2022 Cheyenne Frontier Days.

Cheyenne Frontier Days always brings the top names in entertainment to perform at Frontier Nights and this year is no exception.

Jason Aldean will kick off the 126th annual Cheyenne Frontier Days on Friday, July 22. Country music icons Brooks & Dunn will close out the concert series on Saturday, July 30.

Other headliners this summer include Dierks Bentley, Sam Hunt, Parker McCollum, Kid Rock, and Koe Wetzel.

Gabby Barrett, Chancey Williams, Russell Dickerson, Nelly, Night Ranger, Ian Munsick, Brett Kissell, Elvie Shane, and Jelly Roll are also scheduled to perform at Cheyenne Frontier Days in 2022.

Professional Bull Riders (PBR) will hold night events on Monday and Tuesday.

Tickets for the Frontier Nights shows are on sale now at CFDRodeo.com and by phone at 307-778-7222.

Cheyenne Frontier Days 2022

Frontier Nights Schedule

Friday, July 22 — Jason Aldean with Gabby Barrett

Saturday, July 23 — Dierks Bentley with Chancey Williams

Sunday, July 24 — Parker McCollum with Ian Munsick & Brett Kissell

Monday, July 25 — Professional Bull Riders

Tuesday, July 26 — Professional Bull Riders

Wednesday, July 27 — Kid Rock with Night Ranger

Thursday, July 28 — Koe Wetzel, Jelly Roll & Nelly

Friday, July 29 — Sam Hunt with Russell Dickerson

Saturday, July 30 — Brooks & Dunn with Elvie Shane

The only thing better than pancakes is free pancakes. Cheyenne Frontier Days' Pancake Breakfasts are legendary and draw tourists from around the world.

Volunteers in downtown Cheyenne will serve up more than 100,000 flapjacks, cook 3,000 pounds of ham, serve 9,200 cartons of milk and 520 gallons of coffee with 630 pounds of butter and 475 gallons of syrup.

The three pancake breakfasts — which are completely free to the public — will take place Monday, July 25, Wednesday, July 27 and Friday, July 29.

Just outside of the rodeo arena, Old Frontier Town features Western merchants, craftspeople, artisans and special faces from the Old West.

The town's petting zoo is a must-see if you have children.

Cheyenne is known around the world for its love of rodeo. There will be nine days of rodeo action this year.

Events in the rodeo include bareback riding, barrel racing, breakaway roping, bull riding, saddle bronc riding, steer wrestling, team roping and tie down roping.

The carnival midway at CFD has thrilling rides, kids rides and amazing carnival food. What more is there to say?

The midway is open daily from 10 a.m. to midnight.

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will scream across the blue Wyoming sky on Wednesday, July 27 at 9 a.m.

The sharply-choreographed air demonstration will feature the Thunderbirds' thrilling aerial acrobatics over Cheyenne's F.E. Warren Air Force Base.

American Indians have always been an important part of Western history and it's no different at Cheyenne Frontier Days.

The park's Indian Village hosts American Indian performers who educate visitors about American Indian heritage and culture. There are also Native American craft and food vendors.

Downtown Cheyenne is the location of four Grand Parades that draw visitors from around the world. The parades feature top marching bands and the most horse-drawn vehicles you'll see anywhere.

The parades will take place on Saturday, July 23, Tuesday, July 26, Thursday, July 28 and Saturday, July 30 at 9 a.m. in downtown Cheyenne.

Cheyenne Frontier Days lets visitors see how such a huge event is put on with daily Behind the Chutes tours. The free tours let visitors meet the animals, step into the chutes and walk across the arena floor.

The tours are held most days at 9:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.

If you aren't able to see the Old West Museum during this year's event, the museum is open year round.

The 126th annual Cheyenne Frontier Days opens Friday, July 22 and continues through Sunday, July 31, in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

Held the last full week of every July since 1897 except for 2020, Frontier Days carried on through both World Wars and the Great Depression, when tough finances prompted it to become a mostly volunteer-run festival of rodeo, music concerts, parades and other events.

A complete Cheyenne Frontier Days schedule and event tickets can be found at CFDRodeo.com.

