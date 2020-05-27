For first time in 124 years, Cheyenne Frontier Days canceled

The event has been held since 1897 so that Cheyenne can celebrate its Old West roots.

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne Frontier Days has been canceled for the first time in its 124-year history due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Cheyenne Mayor Marian Orr said Wednesday that organizers decided the risk of spreading the virus was too great for the more than 140,000 people who visit Cheyenne for Frontier Days.

The 124th annual Cheyenne Frontier Days had been scheduled to open Friday, July 17 and continue through Sunday, July 26, 2020.

"The health and safety of our fans, volunteers, contestants, first responders, healthcare workers and everyone in our community is the only thing that matters right now. The only responsible decision was to put their safety first," said a statement from Cheyenne Frontier Days.

Thomas Rhett, Blake Shelton, Eric Church and Cody Johnson were among the night show concert acts scheduled to perform at Cheyenne Frontier Days in 2020.

"The Thomas Rhett, Eric Church and Blake Shelton shows have been rescheduled as part of the 2021 lineup and tickets will be reissued when 2021 tickets go on sale," said a statement from Cheyenne Frontier Days.

Frontier Days carried on through both world wars and the Great Depression, when tough finances prompted it to become a mostly volunteer-run festival of rodeo, music concerts, parades and other events.

"Rodeo and PBR Bull Riding Tickets for 2020 will automatically roll over to the 2021 season unless otherwise specified," said Cheyenne Frontier Days.

Canceled Cheyenne Frontier Days 2020 Frontier Nights Schedule

Friday, July 17 — Cody Johnson with Aaron Watson

Saturday, July 18 — Never announced

Sunday, July 19 — Trace Adkins with Terri Clark

Monday, July 20 — PBR: Last Cowboy Standing

Tuesday, July 21 — PBR: Last Cowboy Standing

Wednesday, July 22 — Thomas Rhett with Hardy

Thursday, July 23 — Never announced

Friday, July 24 — Eric Church with Ashley McBryde

Saturday, July 25 — Blake Shelton with John King

In addition to the world-class Frontier Nights entertainment acts, the event offers the world's largest outdoor rodeo – which draws the top pros who compete for more than $1 million in prize money.

A Frontier Days belt buckle is among the most coveted prizes in rodeo.

"We’re now shifting our focus to planning for the 125th Daddy of ’em All in 2021. In the meantime we’ll be doing all we can to help our fans and our community stay healthy and remain positive as we all navigate through this difficult time," said Cheyenne Frontier Days.

