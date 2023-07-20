Another concert sells out at Cheyenne Frontier Days

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Outlaw country music star Cody Johnson is the second to sell out a night show concert at the 2023 Cheyenne Frontier Days (CFD).
Johnson will perform at the western celebration on Saturday, July 29.
Rising country music star Zach Bryan previously sold out his CFD concert, scheduled for Sunday, July 23.
Other headliners at Frontier Days this summer include Eric Church, Tim McGraw, Jon Pardi, Old Dominion, and Five Finger Death Punch.
Whiskey Meyers, Papa Roach, Levi Turner, Paul Cauthen, Chase Rice, Kip Moore and Carly Pearce are also scheduled to perform at CFD.
Tickets for the Frontier Nights shows are on sale at CFDRodeo.com. Tickets range from $23-$48 for rodeo, $25-$105 for PBR and $77-$107 for concerts.
The 127th annual Cheyenne Frontier Days opens Friday, July 21, and runs through Sunday, July 30.
Cheyenne Frontier Days 2023
Frontier Nights schedule
- Friday, July 21 — Eric Church with Paul Cauthen
- Saturday, July 22 — Old Dominion with Chase Rice
- Sunday, July 23 — Zach Bryan with Levi Turner
- Monday, July 24 — Professional Bull Riders
- Tuesday, July 25 — Professional Bull Riders
- Wednesday, July 26 — Five Finger Death Punch with Papa Roach
- Thursday, July 27 — Tim McGraw with Kip Moore
- Friday, July 28 — Jon Pardi with Carly Pearce
- Saturday, July 29 — Cody Johnson with Whiskey Myers
Held the last full week of July, CFD is a huge, 10-day western celebration.
The event has been held every July since 1897, except for 2020, so that Cheyenne can celebrate its Old West roots. Frontier Days carried on through both World Wars and the Great Depression, when tough finances prompted it to become a mostly volunteer-run festival of rodeo, music concerts, parades and other events.
In addition to the world-class Frontier Nights entertainment acts, the event offers the world's largest outdoor rodeo – which draws the top pros who compete for more than $1 million in prize money. A Frontier Days belt buckle is among the most coveted prizes in rodeo.
A complete CFD schedule and event tickets can be found at CFDRodeo.com.
The 2023 Wings Over Warren airshow during CFD has been canceled after the loss of its headline act. The airshow had been scheduled for Wednesday, July 26.
The Thunderbirds have been a staple of CFD since their first demonstration in 1953. The team did not fly in 2020 due to cases of COVID-19 in the flight team.
The 90th Missile Wing announced this summer's airshow will not take place after the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds demonstration team canceled its appearance.
The Thunderbirds determined that performing in Cheyenne "carries too much risk with lack of an approved emergency landing airfield nearby," F.E. Warren Air Force Base announced.
Cheyenne Frontier Days: Daddy of 'em All
