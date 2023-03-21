Rising country music star sells out Cheyenne Frontier Days concert

The 127th Cheyenne Frontier Days will host some of the biggest names in country music once again.

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Rising country music star Zach Bryan is the first to sell out a night show concert at the 2023 Cheyenne Frontier Days (CFD).

Bryan will perform at the western celebration on Sunday, July 23.

After recording a live album at Red Rocks last November, Bryan will also be returning to Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Monday, June 26, and Tuesday, June 27, on his "Burn Burn Burn North American Tour."

Recorded in November, Bryan's Red Rocks live album is titled "All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster (Live From Red Rocks)."

Other headliners at Frontier Days this summer include Eric Church, Tim McGraw, Jon Pardi, Cody Johnson, Old Dominion, and Five Finger Death Punch.

Whiskey Meyers, Papa Roach, Paul Cauthen, Chase Rice, Kip Moore and Carly Pearce are also scheduled to perform at CFD in 2023.

Tickets for the Frontier Nights shows go on sale at CFDRodeo.com. Tickets range from $23-$48 for rodeo, $25-$105 for PBR and $77-$107 for concerts.

CFD said on Monday tickets for Cody Johnson are running low.

The 127th annual Cheyenne Frontier Days opens Friday, July 21, and runs through Sunday, July 30.

Cheyenne Frontier Days 2023

Frontier Nights schedule

Friday, July 21 — Eric Church with Paul Cauthen

Saturday, July 22 — Old Dominion with Chase Rice

Sunday, July 23 — Zach Bryan

Monday, July 24 — Professional Bull Riders

Tuesday, July 25 — Professional Bull Riders

Wednesday, July 26 — Five Finger Death Punch with Papa Roach

Thursday, July 27 — Tim McGraw with Kip Moore

Friday, July 28 — Jon Pardi with Carly Pearce

Saturday, July 29 — Cody Johnson with Whiskey Myers

🚨TICKET UPDATE🚨

Frontier Night tix are moving fast!

Get yours: https://t.co/Gnx2RNoij6 pic.twitter.com/Ykhs0EX8JL — Cheyenne Frontier Days (@CheFrontierDays) March 15, 2023

Held the last full week of July, CFD is a huge, 10-day western celebration.

The event has been held every July since 1897, except for 2020, so that Cheyenne can celebrate its Old West roots. Frontier Days carried on through both World Wars and the Great Depression, when tough finances prompted it to become a mostly volunteer-run festival of rodeo, music concerts, parades and other events.

In addition to the world-class Frontier Nights entertainment acts, the event offers the world's largest outdoor rodeo – which draws the top pros who compete for more than $1 million in prize money. A Frontier Days belt buckle is among the most coveted prizes in rodeo.

A complete CFD schedule and event tickets can be found at CFDRodeo.com.

The 2023 Wings Over Warren airshow during CFD has been canceled after the loss of its headline act. The airshow had been scheduled for Wed., July 26.

The Thunderbirds have been a staple of CFD since their first demonstration in 1953. The team did not fly in 2020 due to cases of COVID-19 in the flight team.

The 90th Missile Wing announced this summer's airshow will not take place after the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds demonstration team canceled its appearance.

The Thunderbirds determined that performing in Cheyenne "carries too much risk with lack of an approved emergency landing airfield nearby," F.E. Warren Air Force Base announced.

