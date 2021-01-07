Coloradans can be the first try Chipotle's new chorizo

Feedback from Denver customers will help decide if the chorizo will be launched nationally.

DENVER — Chipotle Mexican Grill announced Thursday it is testing a new menu item in the Mile High City.

Chipotle said Plant-Based Chorizo is being tested in restaurants across Denver and Indianapolis for a limited time.

Plant-Based Chorizo is made with Ancho Chili and Chipotle peppers, tomato paste, crushed garlic, Spanish smoked paprika and extra virgin olive oil combined with natural protein sourced from peas, according to Chipotle.

Chipotle said it will listen, test and learn from customer feedback in Colorado and Indiana before deciding on a national launch strategy for Plant-Based Chorizo.

"Plant-based lifestyles have continued to accelerate in popularity, and as a longtime leader in the category, we are exploring ways to give more variety to our fans," said Chris Brandt, Chipotle's Chief Marketing Officer. "We used real ingredients to create a plant-based protein with a deep, rich Chorizo flavor that can be enjoyed by everyone."

Chipotle is offering Colorado customers free delivery on all Plant-Based Chorizo orders placed on the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com through Sunday, Aug. 29.

The test item is the company's first new plant-based protein option since the release of Sofritas in 2014.

Chipotle previously launched Hand-Crafted Quesadilla, Cilantro-Lime Cauliflower Rice, Carne Asada, Supergreens Salad Mix and Queso Blanco from 2019 to 2021 with a similar testing process.

Now testing Plant-Based Chorizo in Denver and Indianapolis. Why are you still here reading this? — Chipotle (@ChipotleTweets) August 19, 2021

