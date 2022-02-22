Chris Rock announces comedy tour stop in Colorado

Chris Rock announced his 'Ego Death World Tour 2022' will make 38 stops in North America.

DENVER — Chris Rock has announced Tuesday his return to live comedy with his first world tour in over five years.

The Grammy and Emmy Award-winning comedian, actor, director, writer and producer will make at least 38 stops on his Ego Death World Tour 2022.

The North American leg of Rock’s tour will make a Denver stop at Bellco Theatre on Tuesday, June 21, 2022.

Tickets go on sale to the public starting Friday, Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com.

Rock recently wrapped production on the upcoming Higher Ground produced biopic, “Rustin'' and David O’Russell’s Untitled film. He is also set to direct an Untitled Chris Rock project in 2023.

In 2021, Rock starred as Loy Cannon in season 4 of FX’s Emmy-winning drama series “Fargo” and starred in the newest Saw franchise movie “Spiral.”

Ego Death World Tour 2022 pic.twitter.com/6ftv8E3tb4 — Chris Rock (@chrisrock) February 22, 2022

CHRIS ROCK EGO DEATH WORLD TOUR 2022

Sat Apr 02 Atlantic City, NJ

Fri Apr 08 Indio, CA

Sat Apr 09 Reno, NV

Thu Apr 14 Hollywood, FL

Fri Apr 15 Hollywood, FL

Sat Apr 16 Durham, NC

Wed Apr 20 Bethlehem, PA

Thu Apr 21 Bethlehem, PA

Fri Apr 22 Baltimore, MD

Fri May 06 Las Vegas, NV

Sat May 07 Las Vegas, NV

Fri Jun 03 Uncasville, CT

Tue Jun 07 Columbus, OH

Thu Jun 09 Cincinnati, OH

Sat Jun 11 St. Louis, MO

Tue Jun 14 Indianapolis, IN

Thu Jun 16 Cleveland, OH

Sat Jun 18 Toronto, ON

Tue Jun 21 Denver, CO

Thu Jun 23 Prior Lake, MN

Fri Jun 24 Prior Lake, MN

Sat Jun 25 Mt Pleasant, MI

Sun Jul 03 Las Vegas, NV

Thu Jul 07 Oakland, CA

Wed Jul 27 Orlando, FL

Fri Jul 29 Atlanta, GA

Sat Aug 27 Funner, CA

Sun Aug 28 Phoenix, AZ

Fri Sep 16 Detroit, MI

Mon Sep 26 Pittsburgh, PA

Thu Oct 06 New York, NY

Thu Oct 13 Chicago, IL

Fri Oct 21 Vancouver, BC

Thu Oct 27 Washington, DC

Thu Nov 17 Los Angeles, CA

