Chris Rock announces comedy tour stop in Colorado

Chris Rock announced his 'Ego Death World Tour 2022' will make 38 stops in North America.

DENVER — Chris Rock has announced Tuesday his return to live comedy with his first world tour in over five years.

The Grammy and Emmy Award-winning comedian, actor, director, writer and producer will make at least 38 stops on his Ego Death World Tour 2022.

The North American leg of Rock’s tour will make a Denver stop at Bellco Theatre on Tuesday, June 21, 2022.

Tickets go on sale to the public starting Friday, Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com.

Rock recently wrapped production on the upcoming Higher Ground produced biopic, “Rustin'' and David O’Russell’s Untitled film. He is also set to direct an Untitled Chris Rock project in 2023.

In 2021, Rock starred as Loy Cannon in season 4 of FX’s Emmy-winning drama series “Fargo” and starred in the newest Saw franchise movie “Spiral.”

CHRIS ROCK EGO DEATH WORLD TOUR 2022

  • Sat Apr 02             Atlantic City, NJ 
  • Fri Apr 08              Indio, CA    
  • Sat Apr 09             Reno, NV
  • Thu Apr 14            Hollywood, FL
  • Fri Apr 15              Hollywood, FL
  • Sat Apr 16             Durham, NC    
  • Wed Apr 20           Bethlehem, PA  
  • Thu Apr 21            Bethlehem, PA 
  • Fri Apr 22              Baltimore, MD
  • Fri May 06             Las Vegas, NV
  • Fri Jun 03             Uncasville, CT
  • Tue Jun 07           Columbus, OH  
  • Thu Jun 09           Cincinnati, OH   
  • Sat Jun 11            St. Louis, MO
  • Tue Jun 14           Indianapolis, IN
  • Thu Jun 16            Cleveland, OH
  • Sat Jun 18              Toronto, ON
  • Tue Jun 21              Denver, CO
  • Thu Jun 23              Prior Lake, MN
  • Sat Jun 25               Mt Pleasant, MI
  • Sun Jul 03               Las Vegas, NV
  • Thu Jul 07               Oakland, CA
  • Wed Jul 27               Orlando, FL
  • Fri Jul 29                   Atlanta, GA 
  • Sat Aug 27               Funner, CA 
  • Sun Aug 28               Phoenix, AZ
  • Fri Sep 16                 Detroit, MI    
  • Mon Sep 26              Pittsburgh, PA  
  • Thu Oct 06               New York, NY    
  • Thu Oct 13                Chicago, IL  
  • Fri Oct 21                  Vancouver, BC 
  • Thu Oct 27               Washington, DC 
  • Thu Nov 17                Los Angeles, CA   

