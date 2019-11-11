DENVER — Award-winning actor and comedian Chris Tucker will headline a comedy event at Denver's Paramount Theatre in 2020.

Chris Tucker will perform at Paramount Theatre on Friday, March 20 at 8 p.m. presented by AEG and Comedy Works Entertainment.

Tickets to see Tucker will go on sale Friday, Nov. 15 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com and ParamountDenver.com for between $50 and $80.

Starting Monday, Nov. 18, tickets will also be available for purchase at the Pepsi Center box office, Dick’s Sporting Goods Park box office, and Paramount Theatre box office (event days only).

Tucker is known as an actor for playing Detective James Carter in the Rush Hour film series with Jackie Chan and co-starring in the 2013 Oscar- nominated film Silver Linings Playbook.

