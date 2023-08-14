Chris Tucker bringing 'The Legend' tour to Colorado

The actor is getting back to his comedy roots with a new 30-stop tour across North America.

DENVER — Chris Tucker is set to embark on his first major tour in North America since 2011.

The actor and comedian has announced his 30-date "The Legend Tour" will begin Sept. 8 in South Carolina.

Tucker said the Live Nation-produced tour will make stops across North America in Toronto, Nashville, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and more before wrapping up in Detroit in January.

The tour will make a Denver stop at Paramount Theatre on Tuesday, Oct. 3.

"I started my career doing stand-up in comedy clubs and it's stand-up comedy that prepared me for all of my movie roles," Tucker said. "I'm looking forward to getting back to my roots. I love performing live, there's nothing like the energy of a live crowd and making people laugh. I'm excited to be back out on tour."

Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com.

Tucker is known for starring in the "Rush Hour" action-comedy film franchise, as well as films such as "Air," "Silver Linings Playbook," "The Fifth Element," "Jackie Brown," and "Friday."

