'Back to the Future' star is coming to Denver

Set your Flux Capacitor to 1.21 gigawatts: A silver screen icon is headed to Colorado.

DENVER — Where we’re going, we don’t need roads.

Christopher Lloyd — also known as Doctor Emmett Brown from the "Back to the Future" — is the latest addition to the celebrity lineup at Fan Expo Denver this summer.

Fan Expo Denver runs from Friday, June 30, to Sunday, July 2, at the Colorado Convention Center in downtown Denver.

Fans will be able to meet and get autographs from Lloyd and other figures of film, television, animation, art and literature.

In addition to starring in the "Back to the Future" trilogy, Lloyd won two Emmy Awards for the sitcom "Taxi."

Lloyd has also appeared in "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest," "Star Trek III: The Search for Spock," "The Addams Family," "Clue," "Nobody," "Who Framed Roger Rabbit," and most recently "The Mandalorian."

"After an incredible event in 2022, we are very excited to kick-off 2023’s Fan Expo Denver with such a strong lineup of popular celebrities," said Andrew Moyes, vice president of Fan Expo HQ. "Our Denver fans have proven to be huge supporters of pop culture conventions, and we can’t wait to bring the Fan Expo experience to everyone for the third year."

Tickets for Fan Expo Denver are on sale now.

Fan Expo Denver celebrity lineup

Christina Ricci, "The Addams Family"

Vincent D'Onofrio, "Daredevil"

Charlie Cox, "Daredevil"

Bonnie Wright, "Harry Potter"

Hayden Christensen, "Star Wars"

Vivien Lyra Blair, "Obi-Wan Kenobi"

Emily Swallow, "The Mandalorian"

Katie Sackhoff, "The Mandalorian"

Giancarlo Esposito, "The Mandalorian"

Emily Bett Rickards, "Arrow"

Stephen Amell, "Arrow"

Steve Burns, "Blue's Clues"

Joseph Quinn, "Stranger Things"

Grace Van Dien, "Stranger Things"

Jon Bernthal, "Walking Dead"

Gabriel Luna, "The Last of Us"

Neve Campbell, "Scream"

Skeet Ulrich, "Scream"

Matthew Lillard, "Scream"

Jamie Kennedy, "Scream"

Chevy Chase, "Vacation"

James McAvoy, "X-Men: First Class"

Sam Raimi, "Spider-Man"

Danny Trejo, "Machete"

Gates McFadden, "Star Trek: The Next Generation"

Brent Spiner, "Star Trek: The Next Generation"

Jonathan Frakes, "Star Trek: The Next Generation"

Michael Dorn, "Star Trek: The Next Generation"

Leslie David Baker, "The Office"

Brian Baumgartner, "The Office"

Kate Flannery, "The Office"

Mario Lopez, "Saved by the Bell"

Mark-Paul Gosselaar, "Saved by the Bell"

Christopher Lloyd, "Back to the Future"

