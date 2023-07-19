Russell Wilson, Ciara celebrate grand opening of Denver airport store

Co-founders Russell Wilson and Ciara have closed their first Colorado retail store, but are opening another.

DENVER — The House of LR&C has a new location at Denver's airport.

The clothing store — co-founded by Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson and his wife, Grammy-winning singer Ciara — celebrated its grand opening at Denver International Airport (DIA) on Tuesday.

The Wilsons' store, located in the center of Concourse C at Denver's airport, officially opened June 11. This is The House of LR&C’s first airport location.

The House of LR&C is closing its other Colorado location, at Park Meadows mall, on July 31. That store opened in July 2022.

“It’s a big win to have The House of LR&C’s Good Man Brand at [DIA],” said DIA CEO Phil Washington. “Russell and Ciara have developed the perfect concept to enhance our customer experience by providing a sustainable and fashionable shopping option. The House of LR&C is a great addition to [DIA]’s offerings.”

The House of LR&C — which stands for love, respect and care — offers products from menswear line Good Man Brand, contemporary women’s brand LITA by Ciara, gender-inclusive streetwear line HUMAN NATION and Russell Wilson’s children’s line 3BRAND.

The House of LR&C products are also sold at Nordstrom, Revolve, Kohl’s, Amazon and Amazon Style.

“Good Man Brand is designed for the man leading a life on the go who is looking for clothing and footwear that’s versatile, stylish, and good for the planet,” Wilson said. “With the opening of our first-ever airport store in Denver International Airport, we’re now able to service our home airport and offer travelers and the people of Denver elevated, sustainable essentials that are perfect for travel days, gifting, and beyond.”

“With the grand opening of our first airport location at DIA, we’re excited to continue the dialogue with our man on the move by offering him the Good Man Brand shopping experience while he’s traveling,” said LR&C CEO Janelle Shiplett. “Not only will we continue to build the relationship with our Denver customer, but we’re excited to gain brand exposure and loyalty from travelers coming in and out of the city from across the world.”

