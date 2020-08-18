Cinemark to reopen its Colorado movie theaters by next week

All of Cinemark's 9 Colorado theaters will reopen by Friday, Aug. 28 with new safety procedures in place.

DENVER — Cinemark will reopen all of its nine Colorado movie theaters by Friday, Aug. 28, ending a five-month closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Cinemark Movie Bistro in Fort Collins and Cinemark Tinseltown in Pueblo will open on Friday, Aug. 21.

Century Aurora, Century Boulder, Cinemark Greeley Mall and Century 16 Belmar are scheduled to reopen Friday, Aug. 28.

Cinemark's Colorado Springs theaters and Cinemark Fort Collins are now open on the weekends.

The New Mutants and Tenet are two of the big new releases Cinemark is promoting. The New Mutants opens Friday, Aug. 28.

Cinemark will also reopen with "classic" movies for $5 including Inception, Jurassic Park, Raiders of the Lost Ark, Back to the Future, Ghostbusters, The Goonies, Jumanji: The Next Level, Beauty and the Beast and more.

Colorado Cinemark locations:

Aurora: Century Aurora — Friday, Aug. 28

Boulder: Century Boulder — Friday, Aug. 28

Colorado Springs: Cinemark Tinseltown — Now open

Colorado Springs: Cinemark Carefree Circle — Now open

Fort Collins: Cinemark Fort Collins — Now open

Fort Collins: Cinemark Movie Bistro — Friday, Aug. 21

Greeley: Cinemark Greeley Mall — Friday, Aug. 28

Lakewood: Century 16 Belmar — Friday, Aug. 28

Pueblo: Cinemark Tinseltown — Friday, Aug. 21

AMC Theatres plans to open six Colorado movie theaters, and more than 100 more locations nationwide, beginning Thursday, Aug. 20.

Cinemark and AMC will limit seating capacity and spread out showtimes to encourage social distancing. All employees and moviegoers must wear face masks, and hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes will be made available.

AMC Theatres says it plans to have two-thirds of its theaters open by Thursday, Sept. 3, in time for Christopher Nolan's highly-anticipated "Tenet." The remaining theaters will open when they are cleared to do so from state and local authorities, the email said.