Cinzzetti's reopens after year-long closure

The all-you-can-eat Italian feast returns in Northglenn, but reservations are required.

NORTHGLENN, Colo. — One of Colorado's iconic restaurants is back.

Cinzzetti's Italian Market Restaurant reopens Friday following a year-long closure due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The all-you-can-eat pasta, chicken and dessert restaurant in Northglenn reopens Friday, March 26.

Reservations are required and Cinzzettis' first weekend is already sold out.

"It's our opening weekend and we are so grateful to be sold out!" said the restaurant on Facebook. "Thank you for this overwhelming support."

> Above video: Half of Colorado restaurants may be at risk of permanent closure.

For now, Cinzzetti's will be open Friday through Monday. Reservations for the restaurant can be made at Cinzzettis.com.

New hours for Cinzzetti's Italian Market Restaurant:

Monday: 5 p.m - 8 p.m.

Friday: 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Located at Interstate 25 and 104th Avenue, Cinzzetti's is known for its all-you-can-eat buffet of more than 60 authentic Italian dishes and its Tuscan Village and cobblestone interior.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.