Colorado Guide

Christmas-themed cirque show headed to Denver

Organizers promise magic, laughs, holiday music, and acrobatic performances in a Christmastime adventure.

DENVER — A comedic, musical and magic-filled holiday experience is headed to the Mile High City.

The national tour of "A Magical Cirque Christmas" will make a stop at Bellco Theatre in Denver on Wednesday, Nov. 30.

Tickets for the Denver tour stop go on sale Friday, July 29 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com.

"World-acclaimed performers and cirque artists take audiences back in time, immersing them in the spirit of the season and performing Christmas classics through the decades," said a release from the show's organizers.

"A Magical Cirque Christmas is a great opportunity to bring friends and family together to reconnect, share laughs, and create new memories during the holiday season," said Director Louanne Madorma. "We’ve assembled top-tier talent for an incredible evening of surprises that we think will bring a ton of joy during a cherished time of year."

Comedic magician Lucy Darling — whom David Copperfield calls "a true original – hilarious and delightful; an exceptional new talent in magic" — stars in the show as a Christmas fairy.

"A Magical Cirque Christmas" tour will stop in cities across the country including Los Angeles, Chicago and Nashville.

