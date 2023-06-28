Big Top rises in Denver as Cirque du Soleil returns

It takes Cirque du Soleil on average 7 days to set up and 3 days to take down its site.

DENVER — One of Cirque du Soleil's biggest touring productions is coming back to Colorado.

Cirque du Soleil's "Kooza" is returning to the parking lot of Denver's Ball Arena. The production will perform Wednesday, July 5, to Sunday, Aug. 13.

Cirque du Soleil raised its Big Top tent in Denver on Tuesday.

On average, the site takes seven days to set up and three days to take down. The Big Top seats close to 2,500 people and measures 51 meters in diameter and is supported by four 25-meter steel masts.

The Big Top the artistic tent and the VIP tent are entirely climate controlled. Cirque du Soleil said the tent's light-colored canvas helps counter the effects of the sun thereby reducing energy consumption.

Cirque du Soleil last had its Big Top in Denver in 2017 for "Luzia."

"Kooza" first visited Denver in 2009. Since its first opening in 2007, "Kooza" has been seen by eight million people, with over 4,000 performances in 65 cities in 22 countries.

Cirque du Soleil said "Kooza" pays tribute to the traditional circus with "whimsical characters, daring acrobatics, mischievous clowns, lavish costuming, colorful sets, and a powerful live score."

"Under the watch of a mysterious trickster with electrifying powers, 'Kooza' follows the self-discovery adventures of the Innocent who is magically transported to an exotic yet zany kingdom," Cirque du Soleil said in a statement.

The production is notable for its high wire, teeterboard and wheel of death acts.

Tickets for Denver performances of "Kooza" are available online at cirquedusoleil.com/kooza.

