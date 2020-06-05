Cirque du Soleil returns to Colorado in 2021

Cirque du Soleil's Volta will be replaced by Alegría in August 2021 on the Pepsi Center grounds.

DENVER — Cirque du Soleil will bring its most iconic production to Colorado in 2021.

"Alegría" will be performed under the Big Top on the grounds of Pepsi Center from Aug. 6 to Sept. 12, 2021.

Described as true "Cirque du Soleil classic reinterpreted through today’s creative lens," Alegría was first presented in 1994.

The company says Alegría — Spanish for "joy" — has refreshed costumes and set design, a renewed acrobatic vocabulary, and modernized musical arrangements for a new generation of spectators. Cirque du Soleil is revisiting the production, which has hosted more than 14 million spectators, for its 25th anniversary.

Cirque du Soleil says Alegría "takes audiences at the heart of a once glorious kingdom now in decay led by the king’s fool and a dusty aristocracy. Carried by an intangible wind of change, an emerging movement from the streets strives to shake this established order, instilling hope and renewal to bring light and harmony to their world. With its joyful spirit, Alegría is a vital, energizing force driven by a thirst for a brighter tomorrow."

Cirque du Soleil has had to suspend all its shows and pause the touring schedule temporarily in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company's production of Volta, which was planned to open on the Pepsi Center grounds on April 30, 2020, has been canceled. Customers who had Volta tickets this summer will be contacted directly by a Cirque du Soleil representative via email and will receive the details and procedures to redeem and exchange their tickets for new tickets for Alegría.

Tickets for Denver performances of Alegría are available online at cirquedusoleil.com/alegria.