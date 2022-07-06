Cirque du Soleil is returning to Colorado for the first time in 3 years

The show-stopping acrobats of Cirque du Soleil are returning to the Centennial State.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — Cirque du Soleil has announced it will bring one of its touring circuses to Colorado for the first time since 2019.

The company said its production of "Ovo" will stop in Loveland, Colorado Springs and Denver later this summer.

"A colorful intrusion into a new day in the life of insects," "Ovo" will not be performing under Cirque's iconic big top, but will instead perform inside Budweiser Events Center, Broadmoor World Arena and Ball Arena.

"Ovo" — meaning "egg" in Portuguese — is comprised of 100 people from 25 countries, including 52 artists, with high-level acrobatic acts.

"Ovo" will first perform in Loveland on Aug. 26. Tickets for all three Colorado cities are on sale now.

Loveland

Budweiser Events Center

Aug. 26 to Aug. 28, 2022

Tickets at treeventscomplex.com

Colorado Springs

Broadmoor World Arena

Sept. 1 to Sept. 4, 2022

Tickets at axs.com

Denver

Ball Arena

Sept. 8 to Sept. 11, 2022

Tickets at ticketmaster.com

"Through show-stopping acrobatics highlighting the unique personalities and abilities of selected insect species, 'Ovo' explores the beauty of biodiversity in all its contrasts and vibrancy," said a release from Cirque du Soleil.

"From mighty crickets bouncing off trampolines to a hypnotic spider contorting inside her web, 'Ovo' exudes extraordinary showmanship to tickle the imagination. Funny and chaotic, yet adorable and wonderful, 'Ovo' charms our inner child with its sweet exuberance."

Since its opening in Montreal in 2009, "Ovo" has been seen by more than seven million people in 155 cities in 26 different countries.

The last Cirque du Soleil production to perform in Denver was "Corteo" at Ball Arena in August 2019.

'Ovo' by Cirque du Soleil 1/5

2/5

3/5

4/5

5/5 1 / 5

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.