Cirque du Soleil artist released from Denver hospital after injury

Cirque du Soleil wrapped up its run in Colorado on Sunday and will next head to Calgary.

DENVER — A Cirque du Soleil performer was taken to the hospital and later discharged following an injury in Denver.

Cirque du Soleil said an artist in its "Kooza" show was injured in Saturday's matinee performance under the Big Top on the Ball Arena grounds.

"Following our emergency response protocols, the artist was taken to the hospital for further examination and has now been discharged," Cirque du Soleil said in a statement to 9NEWS.

"As always in the case of an accident, the artist’s condition will continue to be monitored by the 'Kooza' performance medicine and coaching team to ensure their recovery and determine when they can safely return to their activities."

Cirque du Soleil's production of "Kooza" closed Sunday after six weeks of performances in downtown Denver.

The touring production next goes to Calgary where it opens on Aug. 25. Other cities on the schedule include San Francisco and Vancouver.

"Kooza" first visited Denver in 2009. Since its first opening in 2007, "Kooza" has been seen by eight million people, with over 4,000 performances in 65 cities in 22 countries.

Cirque du Soleil said "Kooza" pays tribute to the traditional circus with "whimsical characters, daring acrobatics, mischievous clowns, lavish costuming, colorful sets, and a powerful live score."

"Under the watch of a mysterious trickster with electrifying powers, 'Kooza' follows the self-discovery adventures of the Innocent who is magically transported to an exotic yet zany kingdom," Cirque du Soleil said in a statement.

The production is notable for its high wire, teeterboard and wheel of death acts.

Cirque du Soleil last had its Big Top in Denver in 2017 for "Luzia."

