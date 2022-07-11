Cirque du Soleil's Kooza returning to Denver for first time since 2009

Kooza will return to the Ball Arena grounds, 14 years after its last Denver visit.

DENVER — One of Cirque du Soleil's biggest touring productions will return to Colorado in 2023.

Cirque du Soleil's "Kooza" will bring its Big Top circus production back to the parking lot of Denver's Ball Arena from July 5 to Aug. 13, 2023.

Since first opening in 2007, "Kooza" has been seen by eight million people, with over 4,000 performances in 65 cities in 22 countries. "Kooza" first visited Denver in 2009.

Cirque du Soleil said "Kooza" pays tribute to traditional circus with "whimsical characters, daring acrobatics, mischievous clowns, lavish costuming, colorful sets, and a powerful live score."

"Under the watch of a mysterious trickster with electrifying powers, 'Kooza' follows the self-discovery adventures of the Innocent who is magically transported to an exotic yet zany kingdom," Cirque du Soleil said in a statement.

The production is notable for its high wire, teeterboard and wheel of death acts.

Tickets for Denver performances of "Kooza" are available online at cirquedusoleil.com/kooza.

