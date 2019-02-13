DENVER — The arena production of Corteo is set to return to Pepsi Center in August.

The long-running Cirque du Soleil production, which first set up its Big Top in the Pepsi Center parking lot in 2007, will now be inside the arena from Aug. 15 to 22, 2019.

Tickets to Corteo at Pepsi Center go on sale Friday, Feb. 15 at 10 a.m. at CirqueduSoleil.com/Corteo.

Advance tickets for Corteo are available now to Cirque Club members. Cirque Club membership is free at CirqueClub.com.

Corteo premiered in 2005 as a Big Top production and converted to an arena show in 2016. The tour made stops in Broomfield and Loveland last year.

Corteo, which means "cortege" in Italian, is a joyous procession, a festive parade imagined by a clown. The cast includes 51 acrobats, musicians, singers and actors from around the world.

More than 8 million people have attended a performance of Cirque du Soleil's Corteo.