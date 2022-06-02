New roller-skating rink opens in Denver

Skyline Park is known for its ice rink each winter, but now it's ready for summer.

DENVER — City Skate, the first-ever outdoor roller rink in downtown Denver, is now open.

The rink at downtown Denver's Skyline Park will be open throughout the summer and through Oct. 2.

Hosted by the Downtown Denver Partnership (DDP), City Skate also has free mini golf. The Skyline Beer Garden has also made a return, featuring rotating taps from Colorado breweries throughout the season.

Throughout the season, skating is free, with skate rentals available for $7 for kids 12 and under and $9 for those 13 and over.

"We’ve seen so much success with the Downtown Denver Rink during the winter months and wanted to find a way to bring that same experience to downtown employees, residents and visitors during the summer," said Sharon Alton, DDP Sr. Vice President of Downtown Experience. "We’re so excited to bring back the Skyline Beer Garden and free mini golf as part of City Skate to create a holistic outdoor destination for summer fun."

City Skate's operating hours are Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

"[DDP] is committed to building a thriving and welcoming downtown Denver, and one way we do that is by creating beautiful and activated parks and public spaces," said Alton. "Activations like City Skate and Skyline Beer Garden are just one component of our strategy as we attract people and companies to downtown, creating a vibrant downtown ecosystem."

