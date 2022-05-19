Civic Center EATS is back: Here's the tasty lineup

DENVER — Civic Center EATS is returning to downtown Denver on Thursday, May 19.
The annual food truck event at Civic Center Park brings a variety of Denver's best mobile restaurants together for lunch throughout the summer.
This year, Denverites can choose between a rotation of two dozen different food trucks that will serve up lunch each Thursday at the park.
Food trucks will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Civic Center Conservancy is a nonprofit with the goal to "restore, enhance and activate Denver’s historic Civic Center Park." A portion of the benefits from the annual event benefit the organization.
Trucks scheduled to appear every week
- Arepas House
- Las Cazuelas de Fer
- El Cubanaso
- Chuey Fus
- Hoja
- Maiz Denver
- OG Burgers
- Original by Greeks
- SAME Cafe
- Still Smokin
Trucks scheduled on rotation
- Bowls by KO
- The Bamboo Skewer
- Ba-Nom-a-Nom
- Billys Gourmet Hot Dogs
- California Wrap Runner
- Dude Bros Tacos
- Eskimo Bros
- EZ Eats
- Heckin' Good Bubble Tea
- Mama Kabob
- Rocky Mountain Slices
- Sweet Action Ice Cream
The weekly EATS food truck line-up can be found at civiccentereats.com
