x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Colorado Guide

Civic Center EATS is back: Here's the tasty lineup

The Civic Center Conservancy's annual food truck event, Civic Center EATS, begins Thursday.

More Videos

DENVER — Civic Center EATS is returning to downtown Denver on Thursday, May 19.

The annual food truck event at Civic Center Park brings a variety of Denver's best mobile restaurants together for lunch throughout the summer.

This year, Denverites can choose between a rotation of two dozen different food trucks that will serve up lunch each Thursday at the park. 

Food trucks will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Civic Center Conservancy is a nonprofit with the goal to "restore, enhance and activate Denver’s historic Civic Center Park." A portion of the benefits from the annual event benefit the organization.

Trucks scheduled to appear every week

  • Arepas House
  • Las Cazuelas de Fer
  • El Cubanaso
  • Chuey Fus
  • Hoja
  • Maiz Denver
  • OG Burgers
  • Original by Greeks
  • SAME Cafe
  • Still Smokin

Trucks scheduled on rotation

  • Bowls by KO
  • The Bamboo Skewer
  • Ba-Nom-a-Nom
  • Billys Gourmet Hot Dogs
  • California Wrap Runner
  • Dude Bros Tacos
  • Eskimo Bros
  • EZ Eats
  • Heckin' Good Bubble Tea
  • Mama Kabob
  • Rocky Mountain Slices
  • Sweet Action Ice Cream

The weekly EATS food truck line-up can be found at civiccentereats.com

RELATED: Denver Botanic Gardens' summer concert series lineup

RELATED: 12 small Colorado museums you can visit for free this summer

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOSColorado Guide

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n 

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.