Civic Center EATS is back: Here's the tasty lineup

The Civic Center Conservancy's annual food truck event, Civic Center EATS, begins Thursday.

DENVER — Civic Center EATS is returning to downtown Denver on Thursday, May 19.

The annual food truck event at Civic Center Park brings a variety of Denver's best mobile restaurants together for lunch throughout the summer.

This year, Denverites can choose between a rotation of two dozen different food trucks that will serve up lunch each Thursday at the park.

Food trucks will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Civic Center Conservancy is a nonprofit with the goal to "restore, enhance and activate Denver’s historic Civic Center Park." A portion of the benefits from the annual event benefit the organization.

Trucks scheduled to appear every week

Arepas House

Las Cazuelas de Fer

El Cubanaso

Chuey Fus

Hoja

Maiz Denver

OG Burgers

Original by Greeks

SAME Cafe

Still Smokin

Trucks scheduled on rotation

Bowls by KO

The Bamboo Skewer

Ba-Nom-a-Nom

Billys Gourmet Hot Dogs

California Wrap Runner

Dude Bros Tacos

Eskimo Bros

EZ Eats

Heckin' Good Bubble Tea

Mama Kabob

Rocky Mountain Slices

Sweet Action Ice Cream

