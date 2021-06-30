Civic Center Park cancels Independence Eve event

DENVER — Colorado's largest free community firework will not be happening in 2021. The Civic Center Conservancy announced in a tweet that the Independence Eve event will be canceled.
Civic Center said they'll work closely with their partners at City, County of Denver, and Colorado Symphony to bring back the event in 2022.
The Independence Eve event usually draws over 100,000 people to the 12-acre urban park. They have food trucks, beer gardens, a free concert, and a fireworks finale.
After being canceled for two years in a row, they hope to celebrate again in 2022.
> Video above: In 2017, thousands packed Civic Center Park for Independence Eve.
> Video above: In 2017, thousands packed Civic Center Park for Independence Eve.
