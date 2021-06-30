Civic Center Park cancels Independence Eve event

Civic Center Park will not be hosting their annual Independence Eve

DENVER — Colorado's largest free community firework will not be happening in 2021. The Civic Center Conservancy announced in a tweet that the Independence Eve event will be canceled.

Civic Center said they'll work closely with their partners at City, County of Denver, and Colorado Symphony to bring back the event in 2022.

The Independence Eve event usually draws over 100,000 people to the 12-acre urban park. They have food trucks, beer gardens, a free concert, and a fireworks finale.

After being canceled for two years in a row, they hope to celebrate again in 2022.

> Video above: In 2017, thousands packed Civic Center Park for Independence Eve.

Independence Eve at Civic Center Park will not be happening in 2021. We will work with our partners at City and County of Denver and the Colorado Symphony on the event's return for 2022. Hopefully, this time next year we will all be getting ready to celebrate again. — Civic Center Denver (@CivicCenterPark) June 30, 2021

