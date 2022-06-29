Clear Creek County Trail crew trained and prepared to fight wildfires

The Clear Creek County trail crew has a busy summer cutting a new trail and being prepared to help if there’s an emergency.

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. — Clear Creek County Recreations and Facilities Manager John Butcher and his trail crew are working near Georgetown to create a new half-mile trail at the Alvarado Open Space.

“We cut and maintain trails 40 hours a week,” said Butcher.

It’s a big job already but this team of five people are also certified to fight wildfires and ready to respond if they need to quickly put out a fire.

“We’re out here all the time and we’ve got five extra set of eyes to look at the terrain,” said Butcher. "If we see a lightning strike that’s still smoldering, we can take care of it onsite."

Along with wildfires, the team is certified in first aid and have already helped bring an injured hiker out of the backcountry for medical attention.

“We went through that training to keep all my people safe and to be a resource for the county,” said Butcher.

The new trail being built at the Alvarado Open Space should be ready for hikers and bikers in July. It's located right next to the Peak to Plains trail linking Denver to Loveland Pass, with 65 miles of hiking and biking.

