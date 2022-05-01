'Cobra Kai' cast members are coming to Denver

Sensei Johnny Lawrence and Sensei John Kreese are headed to Colorado.

DENVER — A karate dojo reunion is happening in Colorado.

Johnny, Kreese, Hawk and Tory from the hit Netflix comedy series "Cobra Kai" have joined the lineup at Denver's largest pop culture festival this summer.

Fan Expo Denver announced William Zabka, Martin Kove, Jacob Bertrand and Peyton List are scheduled to appear all three days of the event.

Fan Expo Denver runs from Friday, July 1 to Sunday, July 3 at the Colorado Convention Center in downtown Denver. Tickets are on sale now at FanExpoHQ.com.

A television sequel series to "The Karate Kid" film series, "Cobra Kai" just released its fourth season on Netflix. A fifth season has already been filmed and is expected in late 2022.

It’s time for your next karate lesson with the cast of Cobra Kai. Join Johnny, Kreese, Hawk and Tory as William Zabka, Martin Kove, Jacob Bertrand and Peyton List teach you a thing or two at FAN EXPO Denver. Get your tickets NOW. https://t.co/3Hdlblzs84 pic.twitter.com/CQHzf5Y46n — FAN EXPO Denver (@fanexpodenver) February 2, 2022

Other celebrities announced for the 2022 festival so far include Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Dominic Monaghan and Billy Boyd — the four hobbits from the Oscar-winning trilogy "The Lord of the Rings."

"The Book of Boba Fett" and "The Mandalorian" star Ming-Na Wen as well as "Clerks" stars Kevin Smith, Jason Mewes, Jeff Anderson, Trevor Fehrman and Brian O'Halloran are also scheduled.

