'Cobra Kai' cast members are coming to Denver

DENVER — A karate dojo reunion is happening in Colorado.
Johnny, Kreese, Hawk and Tory from the hit Netflix comedy series "Cobra Kai" have joined the lineup at Denver's largest pop culture festival this summer.
Fan Expo Denver announced William Zabka, Martin Kove, Jacob Bertrand and Peyton List are scheduled to appear all three days of the event.
Fan Expo Denver runs from Friday, July 1 to Sunday, July 3 at the Colorado Convention Center in downtown Denver. Tickets are on sale now at FanExpoHQ.com.
A television sequel series to "The Karate Kid" film series, "Cobra Kai" just released its fourth season on Netflix. A fifth season has already been filmed and is expected in late 2022.
Other celebrities announced for the 2022 festival so far include Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Dominic Monaghan and Billy Boyd — the four hobbits from the Oscar-winning trilogy "The Lord of the Rings."
"The Book of Boba Fett" and "The Mandalorian" star Ming-Na Wen as well as "Clerks" stars Kevin Smith, Jason Mewes, Jeff Anderson, Trevor Fehrman and Brian O'Halloran are also scheduled.
> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
RELATED: Karate finally makes Olympic debut
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER
Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.