Cog Railway giving riders an opportunity to watch the sunrise from the Pikes Peak summit

On July 21, National Parks and Recreation Day, the train will make a 4:30 a.m. trip for riders to see the sunrise from the 14,115' mountain.

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — The cog railway that takes visitors to the summit of Pikes Peak is offering a special opportunity for early risers next week.

On July 21, National Parks and Recreation Day, the train will make a 4:30 a.m. trip for riders to see the sunrise from the top of the 14,115' mountain. The summit visitor center will also be open.

Tickets for the special sunrise train are available for advance purchase on the cog's website. They're $99 per person. The cog said a portion of the proceeds will benefit the Manitou Springs Carnegie Library's renovation project.

The cog said additional sunrise trains are being considered for other dates, and more information will be announced soon.

The same day, the Pikes Peak Highway will open early -- at 4:45 a.m. -- so visitors can drive to the top of the mountain to see the sunrise. Drivers must make a timed entry reservation and purchase tickets in advance to make that drive.

The highway will also open for the sunrise on three other dates this year:

National Mountain Climbing Day - Tuesday, August 1

- Tuesday, August 1 9/11 Commemorative Day - Monday, Sept. 11

- Monday, Sept. 11 Indigenous Peoples’ Day - Monday, Oct. 9

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

HOW TO ADD THE FREE 9NEWS+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.