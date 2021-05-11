Colfax Marathon unveils new title sponsorship

The Denver Colfax Marathon is expected to have more than 20,000 participants in 2022.

DENVER — Colorado's largest running event has a new look for 2022.

Denver Colfax Marathon announced Friday a new title sponsorship agreement with health service company Cigna.

Race officials said the new title sponsorship will help make the race "world class" as it enters its 16th year.

More than 20,000 runners are expected to participate in the next Denver Colfax Marathon scheduled for May 13-15, 2022.

"We are extremely excited about forming a partnership with Cigna that will enable us to take our running event to new heights in Colorado and the U.S.," said Denver Colfax Marathon CEO Andrea Dowdy.

As part of its sponsorship, Cigna is funding a special incentive to encourage registration. For each runner who registers from Friday, Nov. 5 through Tuesday, Nov. 30, Cigna will donate $25 to the overall non-profit fundraising pool that is distributed to local charities after the race.

Cigna, whose Mountain States region is headquartered in Denver, has more than 1,800 employees in Colorado.

#RunColfax announces @Cigna as NEW title sponsor! Register now through Nov. 30th & #CignaMountainStates will support 200 local non-profits + @GirlsontheRun — Colfax Marathon (@runcolfax) November 5, 2021

"At Cigna, we are focused on whole person health and recognize the benefits of physical activity and social connection on people’s physical health and mental well-being," said Cigna Mountain States President John Roble. "Our title sponsorship of the Denver Colfax Marathon is a great opportunity to promote a healthy lifestyle and support the Denver community."

The 15th annual race took place in October 2021 after being postponed from May 2020. The 2022 Denver Colfax Marathon weekend will include a marathon, half marathon, 10 miler, 5K and the nation’s largest marathon relay.

> Denver Colfax Marathon registration is available at RunColfax.org.

