Registration open for 2022 Colfax Marathon

DENVER — Registration for Colorado's largest running event is underway.

The Denver Colfax Marathon presented by Cigna returns to its traditional spring date this year from Friday, May 13 to Sunday, May 15.

More than 20,000 runners are expected to participate in the 16th annual Denver Colfax Marathon, which will again serve as a Boston Marathon-qualifying event.

Runners are encouraged to register before prices increase on Thursday, March 10.

The 15th annual race took place in October 2021 after being postponed from May 2020. The 2022 Denver Colfax Marathon weekend will include a marathon, half marathon, 10 miler, 5K and the nation’s largest marathon relay.

In November, race officials announced the new title sponsorship with health service company Cigna. Officials said the new title sponsorship will help make the race "world class" as it enters its 16th year.

"We are extremely excited about forming a partnership with Cigna that will enable us to take our running event to new heights in Colorado and the U.S.," said Denver Colfax Marathon CEO Andrea Dowdy.

Cigna, whose Mountain States region is headquartered in Denver, has more than 1,800 employees in Colorado.

"At Cigna, we are focused on whole person health and recognize the benefits of physical activity and social connection on people’s physical health and mental well-being," said Cigna Mountain States President John Roble. "Our title sponsorship of the Denver Colfax Marathon is a great opportunity to promote a healthy lifestyle and support the Denver community."

Cigna will also be title sponsor of the health and fitness expo at Empower Field at Mile High that attracts over 40,000 attendees on Friday and Saturday of race weekend.

Denver Colfax Marathon registration is available at RunColfax.org.

