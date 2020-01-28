DENVER — Denver's Colfax Marathon has unveiled a new Half Marathon route for the 15th anniversary of the iconic Colorado race.

The new Half Marathon route will be ready for the annual event on Sunday, May 17, 2020.

After starting at Denver's City Park, the Half Marathon will visit iconic Mile High City locales including the State Capitol, Civic Center Park, 16th Street Mall, Convention Center, VooDoo Donuts, Irish Snug, Cathedral Basilica and more.

With a new route through Denver Fire Station No. 1, the Denver Colfax Half Marathon will be the only race in the country with a fire station run-through.

The 2020 route, which will still travel for an epic mile through the Denver Zoo, is the only race to run through the zoo.

Races scheduled on Sunday, May 17 include the Colfax Marathon, Half Marathon, Urban 10 Miler, Marathon Relay, Government Relay, and Corporate Relay.

The Colfax 5K takes place Saturday, May 16.

Colfax Marathon, Half Marathon, Urban 10 Miler, and 5K registration is available now at RunColfax.org. Those who register by 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 29 will save $30 to $70 off final pricing.

