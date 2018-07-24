KUSA — Les Misérables is returning to Denver.

The famous play will be starting its run in Denver on Wednesday. It’s set against a backdrop of 19th century France.

The play holds the Denver Center for the Performing Arts’ record for the most times a Broadway tour has played in Denver -- this will be its 11th time.

If you’re planning on going, you’ll see a fellow Coloradan. Richard Barth grew up in Cañon City and now lives in Fort Collins.

He says performing in Colorado is extra special for him.

“It’s really amazing because I’ll get to share this incredible show with people who have meant so much to me throughout the years and people who have helped me along the way,” Barth said.

Barth says being able to perform is a dream. On 9NEWS at Noon, he spoke about that inspiring teachers who helped him along the way. He says he had an elementary school teacher who told him he could sing and a high school choir director who helped him.

He said when he went to college, he also found people who helped him achieve his goals. He added that working beside amazing professionals has also helped him in his career.

Les Misérables runs through August 5 at the Buell Theatre.

