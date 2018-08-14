Denver Business Journal — When it comes to taking vacation time, no other states' residents use more than Coloradans.

Colorado workers take 20.3 vacation days on average per year, the most of any state and three days more than the national average of 17.2, according to a new study by the U.S. Travel Association and its Project: Time Off.

And Coloradans earn more vacation time than any other state — averaging 27.9 days — compared with the national average of 23.2 days.

"Coloradoans used 57 percent of the vacation days they used to travel, far more than the national average of 47 percent. With more than six national parks visited on average — many in their own backyard — Colorado workers are above the national average of four parks and close to the top of the list for all states," according to the Project: Time Off report.

