Coloradans attending the Rocky Mountain Horse Expo this weekend could play a role in breaking a world record.

Horse lovers are invited to join in on a world record attempt for the most people riding stick horses at the same time. The event is scheduled for 11 a.m. Sunday at the National Western Complex in Denver.

According to the Guinness World Records, the current record was set in June 2014 when 4,790 people rode hobby horses in unison during an event in Colombia.

Participants are asked to donate a $5 fee, which will go to benefit the Ronald McDonald House of Denver. That’s in addition to the general admission tickets required to enter the event.

Those who plan to partake can bring their own stick horse or buy one at the event. It’s recommended attendees show up a little early to avoid parking issues and beat the crowds. Children under 5-years-old get free admission to the expo.

"We are very excited to support an amazing organization like Ronald McDonald House Charities of Denver," Bill Scebbi, Executive Director of the Colorado Horse Council, said. "People of all ages are welcome to participate."

The Rocky Mountain Horse Expo runs Friday through Sunday and offers a trade show expo, equine art sale, miniature horse fair, face painting, experts and clinicians, obstacle challenge and more.

The expo is the largest annual fundraising event for the Colorado Horse Council.

