22 Colorado Arby’s are about to get a big refresh

DENVER — Arby's fans may notice some changes happening at their local restaurant.

Arby's largest franchisee Flynn Restaurant Group announced it has begun to update 22 restaurants across Colorado and Wyoming.

The company said the $9 million "brand revitalization" will give each restaurant a "fresh, new and improved look and feel."

Each remodeled location will include Arby's "Inspired" look, with upgraded exteriors, new textures, multi-colored wood materials, modern lighting, and chalkboard graphics.

Flynn Restaurant Group said Arby’s restaurants Denver, Colorado Springs, Burlington, Limon, Longmont, Monument, Thornton, Westminster, and Laramie are among those that will undergo renovations.

Each remodel is expected to take a few weeks and renovations will continue through 2024.

During renovations, each drive-thru will remain open and will offer a construction deal: buy one, get one free Classic Roast Beef Sandwiches.

Renovations of locations in Castle Rock, Lakewood, Littleton, Pueblo, Windsor, Casper, Cheyenne, and Rock Springs have already been completed.

"Flynn Restaurant Group is constantly looking for ways to reinforce our commitment to the communities we serve, and we hope these remodels will be warmly received by our valued customers and employees in Colorado and Wyoming," said Jerrod Mitchell, Vice President of Marketing, Flynn Restaurant Group.

"As a local partner, we aim every day to provide our guests with the quality food and service they deserve while also investing in these communities through maintaining and creating jobs."

Flynn Restaurant Group owns and operates 2,355 Applebee’s, Taco Bell, Panera, Arby’s, Pizza Hut and Wendy’s restaurants spanning 44 states.

