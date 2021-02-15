Colorado Ballet to open new season in October

Colorado Ballet has announced plans for returning to live, in-person performances at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House.

DENVER — Colorado Ballet has announced plans for returning to live, in-person performances at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House for the 2021/2022 season.

The next Colorado Ballet season will begin Friday, Oct. 8, 2021 with "Giselle," said Colorado Ballet’s Artistic Director Gil Boggs.

The upcoming season will also include performances of "The Nutcracker," "Romeo and Juliet," "The Wizard of Oz" and "Ballet MasterWorks."

“I am elated and hopeful today to announce Colorado Ballet’s full-length productions planned for the Company’s return to the stage in the Ellie Caulkins Opera House for the 2021/2022 season,” said Boggs. “We are incredibly grateful to everyone who has supported Colorado Ballet during this extraordinarily difficult time and made it possible for our dancers to continue dancing. Words cannot express how much we are all looking forward to getting back into the theater to perform, and back in front of our audiences."

> Above video: Colorado Ballet to update The Nutcracker in 2021.

The season-opening "Giselle" will have eight performances, running through Oct. 17, 2021.

After having to cancel its 60th annual production of "The Nutcracker" in 2020, the beloved Colorado tradition will return this December with brand new sets and costumes, created in the classic Victorian style especially for Colorado Ballet. "The Nutcracker" will open Nov. 27, 2021 and run through Christmas Eve.

Colorado audience favorite "Romeo and Juliet" returns in February 2022 with choreography by Derek Deane.

Septime Webre’s dazzling production of "The Wizard of Oz" returns for the first time since its world premiere in 2019. The journey down the Yellow Brick Road will be staged March 11-20, 2022.

To close the 2021/2022 season, Colorado Ballet will present its favorites in "Ballet MasterWorks" from April 15-24, 2022.

"It has been a year unlike any other, and our organization is exceedingly grateful to be in a position where we can make plans for returning to in-person performances," said Boggs. "Now more than ever, artists and performing arts organizations are championing a message of hope, resilience, perseverance and love. These are the messages we all need right now, and we are thrilled at the prospect of getting our dancers back on the stage to share their artistry."

Colorado Ballet said information regarding season and single ticket sales will be available later this spring. Single tickets for the 2021/2022 Season are currently planned to go on sale during the summer.

More information regarding all season ticket subscription renewals and single ticket on sale dates will be forthcoming, said Colorado Ballet.

