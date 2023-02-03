Colorado Ballet announces 2022-23 season

'Cinderella' returns to Colorado Ballet in March 2023 for the first time since 2014.

DENVER — Colorado Ballet has announced five productions planned for its 2022/2023 season.

Dracula, The Nutcracker, Lady of the Camellias, Cinderella, and Ballet MasterWorks will be performed in the upcoming season at Ellie Caulkins Opera House in Denver.

Colorado Ballet opens its new season on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022 with eight performances of Dracula running through Oct. 16.

Back by popular demand, the drama, based on Bram Stoker’s classic story, features choreography by Michael Pink and an original score performed live by the Colorado Ballet Orchestra.

Beloved Colorado holiday favorite The Nutcracker also returns this holiday season. This will be the second year audiences will see new sets and costumes created for the Colorado Ballet.

"I am delighted to announce Colorado Ballet’s five productions planned for the 2022/2023 Season at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House," said Artistic Director Gil Boggs. "We are exceedingly grateful to everyone who has supported Colorado Ballet this season and attended performances. Without the endless work and support of many, the Company would not be where we are today, and we want to take a moment to extend our gratitude to everyone who continues to make it possible."

Colorado Ballet will open the Denver premiere of a full-length ballet Lady of the Camellias on Feb. 3, 2023.

Cinderella returns to Colorado Ballet in March 2023 for the first time since 2014.

"This season, it was an indescribable joy to return to the stage and share our love of this art form with our audiences once again," said Boggs. "We were inspired by the warmth and love extended to Colorado Ballet by our community during these pandemic years."

To close the season in April 2023, Colorado Ballet will showcase 20th century repertoire in MasterWorks with live music performed by the Colorado Ballet Orchestra.

Colorado Ballet said information on season and single ticket sales will be available later this spring. Single tickets for the 2022/2023 season will go on sale during the summer at ColoradoBallet.org.

