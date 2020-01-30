DENVER — Colorado's Ballet has lifted the veil off its 60th anniversary season.

The 2020/2021 Colorado Ballet season will feature Giselle, The Nutcracker, The Great Gatsby, The Wizard of Oz and Ballet MasterWorks.

The new season will have five productions at Denver's Ellie Caulkins Opera House for the third consecutive season.

“I am thrilled to announce our 2020/2021 season,” said Colorado Ballet Artistic Director Gil Boggs. “We are committed to offering something for everyone with a variety of eclectic and complementary programming, and our 60th anniversary season is no exception—it will continue to delight and inspire audiences."

Giselle kicks off the season on Friday, Oct. 9 with eight performances at Ellie Caulkins Opera House.

"We will start the season with a personal favorite of mine, Giselle," said Boggs.

A Colorado holiday tradition returns in 2020 for its 60th time. With magical dances and beloved choreography, The Nutcracker will be staged from Nov. 28 to Dec. 27 with new sets and costumes created exclusively for Colorado Ballet.

The 2019 production of The Nutcracker had record-breaking ticket sales, so fans will want get their tickets early.

"During the holiday season we will debut our brand new sets and costumes for the company’s 60th annual production of The Nutcracker," said Boggs.

The company's new production of The Great Gatsby opens Feb. 5, 2021, and the critically-acclaimed The Wizard of Oz returns March 5, 2021, for the first time since its world premiere in February 2019.

"I’m really excited to present The Great Gatsby, a new ballet that the company has never performed, and to bring back The Wizard of Oz," said Boggs. "To close the season we will perform our acclaimed Ballet MasterWorks program featuring some stunning repertoire."

Season finale Ballet MasterWorks will feature Jiří Kylián’s Sinfonietta, set to the incredible music of the same title by Leoš Janáček, and other 20th Century works yet to be announced.

Season tickets go on sale in March 2020.

Single tickets for the 2020/2021 season go on sale July 15, 2020, ranging from $35 to $160 at ColoradoBallet.org.

