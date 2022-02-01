Ticket sales begin for 2022-23 Colorado Ballet season

'Cinderella' is returning to Colorado Ballet for the first time since 2014.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — Colorado Ballet has begun single ticket sales for the 2022-23 season.

"Dracula," "The Nutcracker," "Lady of the Camellias," "Cinderella," and "Ballet MasterWorks" are scheduled to be performed in the upcoming season at Ellie Caulkins Opera House in Denver.

Colorado Ballet opens its new season Friday, Oct. 7 with eight performances of "Dracula" running through Sunday, Oct. 16. Based on Bram Stoker’s classic story, the drama features choreography by Michael Pink and an original score performed live by the Colorado Ballet Orchestra.

Beloved Colorado holiday favorite "The Nutcracker" also returns this holiday season. This will be the second year audiences will see new sets and costumes created for the Colorado Ballet.

Colorado Ballet will open the Denver premiere of a full-length ballet "Lady of the Camellias" on Feb. 3, 2023.

"Cinderella" returns to Colorado Ballet in March 2023 for the first time since 2014.

To close the season in April, Colorado Ballet will showcase 20th century repertoire in "MasterWorks" with live music performed by the Colorado Ballet Orchestra.

Single tickets are on sale ColoradoBallet.org.

Colorado Ballet's 'The Nutcracker' 1/19

2/19

3/19

4/19

5/19

6/19

7/19

8/19

9/19

10/19

11/19

12/19

13/19

14/19

15/19

16/19

17/19

18/19

19/19 1 / 19

"I am delighted to announce Colorado Ballet’s five productions planned for the 2022-23 Season at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House," Artistic Director Gil Boggs said. "We are exceedingly grateful to everyone who has supported Colorado Ballet this season and attended performances. Without the endless work and support of many, the Company would not be where we are today, and we want to take a moment to extend our gratitude to everyone who continues to make it possible."

"This season, it was an indescribable joy to return to the stage and share our love of this art form with our audiences once again," said Boggs. "We were inspired by the warmth and love extended to Colorado Ballet by our community during these pandemic years."

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.