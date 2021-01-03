Colorado big-game license application period opens Monday

DENVER — The application period for big-game licenses in Colorado begins Monday, March 1.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) said hunters hoping to draw a big-game license in 2021 should review the changes in license requirements and fees before submitting and application.
The application period runs from March 1 through April 6.
> Above video: The language of hunting
CPW said license fees will increase by 2.7 percent in 2021 to keep up with the cost of inflation.
To participate in the big-game primary draws and secondary draws, Colorado hunters will need to purchase a qualifying license. All applicants, including youth ages 12-17, must buy a qualifying license prior to applying for any big-game license draw.
“It’s very important all hunters read the 2021 Colorado Big Game brochure, which is available at all CPW office locations and online,” said CPW Public Information Officer Travis Duncan. “We’re encouraging all hunters to check their online accounts to ensure their contact information is current and credit card information is up-to-date. Then check your account after the draw to see the draw results, your preference point levels and the status of your payments."
> For an overview of what’s in store, watch CPW’s "What's New" video for the 2021 big-game seasons:
