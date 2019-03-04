FORT COLLINS, Colo. — BrewFest is on the move.

Colorado Brewers' Festival, which has historically taken place in Old Town Fort Collins, will be at Colorado State University's on-campus Canvas Stadium this year.

The festival — in its 30th year — will take place from noon to 6 p.m. June 29, with its specially-ticketed preview event, The Summit at Colorado Brewers' Festival, planned for 5-8 p.m. June 28.

Celebrating 30 years of beer, BrewFest will feature more than 150 Colorado beers from more than 50 Colorado breweries as well as artisan vendors and live music, according to Downtown Fort Collins, which hosts the event.

Read more at the Fort Collins Coloradoan | https://bit.ly/2K4vfdz

