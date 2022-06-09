Buc-ee's breaks ground on first location in Colorado

The Texas-based country store and gas station chain is setting its eyes on Colorado.

JOHNSTOWN, Colo. — The Buc-ee's beaver is headed to the Rocky Mountain region.

Country store and gas station chain Buc-ee's held a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday for its first location in Colorado.

The Texas-based company is set to begin construction on the new location north of the Denver metro area, in Johnstown near Interstate 25 and County Road 48.

Construction is expected to last through this year with the hopes of opening the Johnstown location in 2023.

The new Colorado location is planned to be 74,000 square feet, with 120 fueling stations and, of course, the chain's award-winning clean bathrooms.

The Colorado Buc-ee's was to become the largest Buc-ee's in the country, but a new center, announced this week, in Luling, Texas, will occupy more than 75,000 square feet, making it the largest Buc-ee's ever built.

"We are excited to be building our first store in Colorado," Buc-ee's General Counsel Jeff Nadalo told 9NEWS sister station KHOU. "And we'll be offering our fantastic barbecue, freshly baked goods, unique selection of merchandise and cheap gas to those traveling north of Denver."

The planned Colorado location signals the first move outside of the South for Buc-ee's. Between Alabama, Florida and Georgia, Buc-ee's has more than 50 locations, with more than 40 in Texas alone.

