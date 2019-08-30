DENVER —

Countless people will be outside this weekend, enjoying the splendor of Colorado’s outdoors and basking in the unofficial end to summer.

At the same time, our state is experiencing a period of hot and dry weather … which could spell fire danger. Before you start that campfire, here’s a look at burn bans that are in place throughout the state.

We're posting information we've received directly from state or federal agencies.

For a tutorial on campfire safety, click here: http://bit.ly/2zxL0S4

INTERACTIVE MAP | You can find county-by-county information on the Colorado Office of Emergency Management’s website

Rocky Mountain National Park

The park says fire danger is extremely high -- and it could only get worse if temperatures stay hot and dry. A reminder: fires in the park are only allowed in metal fire grates in campgrounds and some picnic areas.

Clear Creek County

Clear Creek County is under a stage 1 fire ban. This means building an open fire is prohibited unless it is in a fire grate in a developed park or campground with an on-site host.

Fireworks are also not allowed, as is recreational shooting unless it is either with a valid hunting license or target shooting within a designated shooting range.

Boulder County

A stage 1 fire ban is in place for the mountain areas of Boulder County. This includes:

West of CO Highway 93 (CO-93), from its intersection with the southern boundary of Boulder County until, and including, its intersection with CO Highway 119 (CO-119);

West of Broadway Avenue in the City of Boulder, from its intersection with CO-119 until, and including, its intersection with US Highway 36 (US-36);

West of US-36, from its intersection with Broadway Avenue until its intersection with the northern boundary of Boulder County;

West of the western boundary of the Rabbit Mountain Open Space until, and including, US-36; and;

All of the Rabbit Mountain Open Space property.

Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests

Stage 1 fire restrictions limit the type of fire and activities that are allowed on the national forest. Within the fire restriction area forest visitors may not:

- Build or maintain a fire or use charcoal, coal, or wood stoves, except in permanent fire pits or fire grates within a developed recreation site (e.g., campgrounds where fees are charged).

· Smoke, except in an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site, or while in an area at least three feet in diameter cleared of all flammable materials.

· Use any internal or external combustion engine (including chainsaws) without a spark arresting device properly working and a chemical pressurized fire extinguisher and a round point shovel.

· Weld or operate acetylene or other torch with open flame except in cleared areas of at least 10 feet in diameter and in possession of a chemical pressurized fire extinguisher.

· Use explosives, including fireworks.

· Discharge of a firearm unless in possession of a valid Colorado hunting license and lawfully involved in hunting and harvesting game.

Violation of Stage 1 fire restrictions could result in a maximum fine of $5,000 for an individual or $10,000 for an organization, or imprisonment for more than six months, or both. If responsible for causing a wildfire, one could be held accountable for suppression costs of that fire.

