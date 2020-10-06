Colorado cities nominated in USA Today's 10Best contest

Six Colorado cities landed spots on USA Today's annual 10Best competition.

LEADVILLE, Colo. — Several Colorado cities have nabbed nominations in USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards for 2020.

For the annual competition, USA Today travel experts select the top 20 nominees in contests covering food, lodging, destinations, travel gear and things to do. Six Colorado cities were nominated in various contests this year.

Coloradans can vote once a day in each competition to help give our cities an edge in the rankings. A leaderboard is updated in real time to give voters an idea of where each city stands in the contest.

The historic mining town of Leadville is the only Colorado location to be nominated in the Best Historic Small Towns of 2020 competition. Here's how USA Today described the town:

"History is alive and well in Leadville, a former Colorado mining town. The legendary Tabor Opera House, built in 1879, is beginning a historic rehabilitation, and visitors can peer underground into the Matchless Mine. The downtown area boasts 70 square city blocks of Victorian buildings, and the Leadville scenic train follows a historic rail route through the scenic wilderness. The mining district's original headframes and mining equipment bring alive the Silver Rush days."

Mancos, Colorado, was among 20 cities nominated for the Best Small Town Cultural scene, described as:

"The town of Mancos serves as the gateway to the ruins of Mesa Verde National Park, where visitors can learn more about the region’s ancient Anasazi. The town itself is home to a thriving artist community, complete with a growing number of galleries, an artists co-op and plenty of boutiques."

Probably not surprising, the mountain town of Telluride snagged a spot in the competition for Best Small Town for Adventure:

"No matter the season, there’s always something to do outdoors in Telluride. "Telluride is my favorite Colorado ski town," said 10Best Local Expert Amber Gibson, "and winter is also great for snowmobiling, fat tire biking and ice climbing. Summer has wicked mountain biking, trail running, rock climbing and paragliding. Telluride also has the best Via Ferrata in the country – it's like horizontal rock climbing!"

Telluride also netted a nomination in the Best Car Show category for an automotive celebration set against the stunning gold leaves of the San Juan Mountains.

"This relative newcomer to the car show stage pairs classic cars, planes and vintage motorcycles with the spectacular fall foliage of Colorado’s San Juan Mountains. The four-day festival features showcases of exotic, vintage and restoration vehicles across four distinct Concours venues. The 2020 installment is slated to take place in September."

The Pikes Peak National Hill Climb in Colorado Springs is listed among the nominees for the Best Motorsports Race in the country:

"The second oldest motor racing event in North America, the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb has been held since 1916 and is a point-to-point race that begins at Mile 7 on the Pikes Peak Highway and ends at the summit after a 12.42 mile course that climbs almost 10,000 vertical feet. The track was once a mix of gravel and paved sections, but is now fully paved and Romain Dumas holds the course record at 7:57.148."

Both the Greeley Stampede in Greeley and the Douglas County Fair & Rodeo in Castle Rock landed spots on this year's list for the Best Rodeo in the USA.

Travel writers at USA Today described the Greeley Stampede as:

"The town of Greeley celebrates Independence Day with the Greeley Stampede. Events leading up to the July 4th parade include a PRCA Rodeo Series with events in bareback bronc, steer wrestling, saddle bronc, team roping, tie-down roping, mutton busting, barrel racing and bull riding. The 2020 event had to be canceled but will still feature fireworks and three virtual rodeo performances. The 99th Greeley Stampede will take place in summer 2021."

Here's a blurb on the Douglas County Fair & Rodeo from USA Today:

"This late summer Colorado event offers plenty of rodeo action, as well as live music and a full lineup of family friendly activities, all taking place at the Douglas County Fairgrounds. Unlike PRCA rodeos, this rodeo welcomes local contestants of all ages to compete in calf roping, team roping, barrel racing and pole bending. The rodeo is currently scheduled for late July, 2020."

Voting in USA Today's 10Best Reader's Choice travel awards goes through June 29. Coloradans can vote once a day in each contest. Winners for all the competitions will be announced on July 10.