CPW purchases Colorado Clays shooting park

Colorado Clays Shooting Park threw more than 4 million clay targets in 2021.

BRIGHTON, Colo. — Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) has closed on a real estate transaction for the purchase of a popular shooting range in Adams County.

CPW announced it will take over ownership of Colorado Clays Shooting Park in Brighton and will manage it as a state recreation area.

Cory Kraft, who previously served as Colorado Clays' vice president of marketing, will continue to run the facility under the new ownership, CPW said.

Colorado Clays Shooting Park is about 30 minutes northeast of Denver and near Barr Lake State Park. Colorado Clays hosted more than 30,000 visitors and threw more than 4 million clay targets in 2021.

"This ties directly into our mission to provide safe, responsible and accessible recreational sport shooting opportunities and education," said CPW Northeast Region Manager Mark Leslie. "We look forward to a seamless transition out there, as the public will continue to enjoy the offerings they previously had available to them at Colorado Clays."

CPW said its purchase of the shooting park was made entirely with grant funds awarded to CPW by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service through its Office of Wildlife and Sport Fish Restoration Programs (90%) along with Great Outdoors Colorado and the Colorado Lottery (10%). CPW closed on the purchase on Dec. 21.

"We have high demand for safe places the public can go to shoot along the Front Range, and the purchase of this established range helps with safety concerns," Leslie said. "It will continue to provide a safe and professional shooting experience, and we felt it was important to continue to offer the public those opportunities at this first-class facility."

Colorado Clays is open to the public and memberships are not required. All staff are CPR/First Aid certified and are NRA Trained Range Safety Officers, CPW said.

Colorado Clays Shooting Park offers clay target shooting, including sporting clays, skeet and trap, as well as both rifle and pistol shooting.

The facility features a rifle and pistol range that includes a heated, semi-enclosed, shooting canopy with 10, 100-yard rifle lanes and 10, 25-yard handgun lanes. The range is fully baffled, with no blue sky, allowing the shooter to enjoy natural light and ventilation.

"We are excited to partner with the state to continue to offer a safe, convenient and affordable recreational shooting range for local Coloradans," Kraft said. "We look forward to collaborating with Colorado Parks and Wildlife on expanding educational and program opportunities while continuing to ensure that the facility is available for our state's outdoor enthusiasts for the next 26 years and beyond. We are thankful for all of our past and future patrons, and we look forward to seeing you at Colorado Clays."

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.