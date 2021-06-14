Colorado Convention Center to host free fan event during All-Star week

Inside and outside the Colorado Convention Center, fans of all ages will hit, pitch, run and slide.

DENVER — The Colorado Rockies and Major League Baseball (MLB) have announced plans for All-Star Week’s largest free fan event.

The fan-friendly and interactive festival "Play Ball Park" will be held at the Colorado Convention Center from Friday, July 9 through Tuesday, July 13 during the 2021 MLB All-Star Week.

The fan event blends baseball, softball, music, food, technology, shopping, fashion, mascots, legends of the game, former Olympians and fun activities, according to MLB.

Tickets for the five-day All-Star fan event are free and available at AllStarGame.com. Admission will be based on timed entry into downtown Denver's Colorado Convention Center that fans can register for when claiming their complimentary tickets. All tickets are digital and can be accessed through the free MLB Ballpark app.

MLB said more than 30 legendary baseball and softball players are scheduled to appear over the course of all five days of the event.

Fans will also be able to grab a bat and play baseball and softball, play ball in batting cages, pitching tunnels and on three indoor diamonds for all ages and participate in demos, drills and play with rising stars, former All-Stars, coaches and Olympians.

There will also be exhibits curated by the National Baseball Hall of Fame & Museum Exhibit directly from Cooperstown and the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum. The World Series Trophy and other MLB trophies will be on hand for photos.

Play Ball Park 1/7

2/7

3/7

4/7

5/7

6/7

7/7 1 / 7

All-Star Week events

91st MLB All-Star Game at Coors Field (July 13)

All-Star Workout Day featuring Home Run Derby (July 12)

All-Star Sunday featuring All-Star Futures Game (July 11)

All-Star Celebrity Softball Game (July 11)

All-Star 5K (July 10)

Play Ball Park at the Colorado Convention Center (July 9–13)

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Locked On Podcasts

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.