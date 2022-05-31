Colorado donut shop lands in top 10 in US, says Yelp

Three Colorado shops have been recognized for their sweetened, shaped and fried dough.

DENVER — Sweet Coloradough of Glenwood Springs is the seventh-best donut shop in the United States, according to Yelp's 2022 list of the Top 100 US Donut Shops.

Lone Tree's Mr. Donuts (ranked at 21) and Donut Haus of Estes Park (at 96) also landed on the 2022 rankings.

Round Rock Donuts, located near Austin, Texas, came in at No. 1 for 2022.

To determine the best-donut rankings, Yelp said it "scoured the nation for the best bakers of America’s glazed, iced, dipped, sprinkled, and cream-filled confections."

Yelp said Sweet Coloradough is known for its light and flaky cronut and apple fritter which combine "apple, cinnamon, honey, and vanilla in a soft and gooey center, surrounded by a crispy outer layer."

